Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Delta Lloyd Nv
* Delta lloyd rejects nn group's takeover proposal
* Boards believe that Delta Lloyd is a strong business with a compelling strategy and a clear path to value creation on which it is showing good progress
* Says proposal substantially undervalues Delta Lloyd, its prospects and its strategic opportunities
* Proposal fails to reflect an appropriate share of benefits of Dutch consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability