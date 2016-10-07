Oct 7 Delta Lloyd Nv

* Delta lloyd rejects nn group's takeover proposal

* Boards believe that Delta Lloyd is a strong business with a compelling strategy and a clear path to value creation on which it is showing good progress

* Says proposal substantially undervalues Delta Lloyd, its prospects and its strategic opportunities

* Proposal fails to reflect an appropriate share of benefits of Dutch consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)