Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Aeon Thana Sinsap Thailand Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 571.8 million baht versus 731.3 million baht; qtrly total revenue 4.45 billion baht versus 4.46 billion baht
* Interim dividend payment for H1 fiscal year 2016 at rate of 1.60 baht per share and payout ratio was 36.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability