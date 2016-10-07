Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 7 Nanoco Group Plc :
* Accounts for fy expected to include revenue of £0.4 million, other income of £0.3 million, £1.2 million in deferred revenue on balance sheet as at 31 july 2016
* Expected that £0.7 million will be released over following six years ending 31 july 2023
* Announces following update on timing of revenue recognition of licence agreements signed in july 2016
* Expected that £0.5 million will be released to revenue in year ending 31 july 2017
* Company's cash position is unaffected by these changes in accounting treatment
* Says £0.7 million will be released over following six years ending 31 july 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)