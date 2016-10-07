Oct 7 Workspace Group Plc :

* Has been granted planning permission for redevelopment of Mare Street Studios in Hackney

* Has been granted planning permission for redevelopment of Mare Street Studios in Hackney

* Says site currently consists of 38,000 sq. ft. Of office and light industrial space and was valued at 9.4 mln stg at March 2016