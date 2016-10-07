Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Workspace Group Plc :
* Workspace granted planning consent for redevelopment in Hackney
* Has been granted planning permission for redevelopment of Mare Street Studios in Hackney
* Says site currently consists of 38,000 sq. ft. Of office and light industrial space and was valued at 9.4 mln stg at March 2016 Source text on Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability