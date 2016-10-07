Oct 7 HarbouVvest Structured SolutionsIII

* Extension of offer and acceptance level update

* Confirms that offer is being extended until next closing date which will be 1.00 p.m. on Thursday 13 October 2016

* Believes that an extension of its offer provides shareholders with additional time to consider its offer.

* Notes that alternative proposals announced by SVG Capital are non-binding

* Shareholders who have not yet accepted offer are urged to do so without delay

* As at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 6 October 2016, HarbourVest Bidco has received valid acceptances in respect of 43,246,700 SVG Capital shares, representing 27.7 percent