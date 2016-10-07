Oct 7 Topdanmark :

* Profit forecast model for 2016 and assumptions for profit forecast model for 2017

* Negative trend in non-life insurance premiums in 2016 is still assumed

* 2016 post-tax profit forecast model of 1,000 million - 1,100 million Danish crowns ($149.51 million - $164.46 million) is maintained