Oct 7 Caperio Holding AB

* Caperio enters into agreement called Partnership for strategic license management with city of Malmö

* Agreement runs for 3 + 1 year, generates revenue of about 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.77 million) per year

* Agreement came into effect on Oct. 3