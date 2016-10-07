Oct 7 Crunchfish AB IPO-CHRUNCH.ST:

* Says has applied for listing of company's shares on Nasdaq First North

* Offer is directed to general public in Sweden and includes 4 million newly issued shares

* Price per share amounts to 15 Swedish crowns per share

* Preliminary first day of trading on Nasdaq First North is Nov. 11

* At full subscription of new shares company receives 60 million Swedish crowns ($6.93 million) before issue expenses