UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 7 Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA :
* Performs share capital increase of 51.7 million euros ($57.43 million)
* Issues 17.2 million shares of 3 euros per share nominal value
Source text: bit.ly/2dWOuSM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources