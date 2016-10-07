Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 South Indian Bank Ltd:
* Sept-quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus 933.8 million rupees last year
* Sept-quarter interest earned 14.50 billion rupees versus 14.05 billion rupees last year
* Sept-quarter percentage of net NPA 2.77% versus 2.89 % last quarter
* Sept-quarter percentage of gross NPA 3.96% versus 3.96 % last quarter
* Sept-quarter provisions 1.28 billion rupees versus 674.7 million rupees last year Source text: bit.ly/2d7Q1qc Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability