UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 7 MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd
* Felda Engineering Services accepted letter of award dated 30th september 2016 issued by msm johor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of msm
* Loa for a contract sum of 18.3 million rgt under a guaranteed maximum price (excluding goods and services tax) Source text (bit.ly/2dRgWJP) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources