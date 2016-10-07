Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Future Market Networks:
* Crawford Bayley & Co advocates intimated co of winding up petition filed against co
* Company is having counter claims against the petitioner to said winding up petition
* Co shall contest the petition before high court
* Alleged claims in winding up petition have already been denied and/or disputed by co in previous occasions Source text: bit.ly/2d81vdt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability