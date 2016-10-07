Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Eupe Corporation Bhd
* Announcement refers to "SPA" entered between Eupe Kemajuan with Amona Land Sdn Bhd on 29 June 2016
* Termination of the SPA is not expected to have any material impact on eupe group's earnings for the FY ending 28 February 2017
* Terminates share purchase agreement for disposal of entire equity interest in issued and paid-up capital in Oriental Plus Sdn Bhd Source text (bit.ly/2dQUsTQ) Further company coverage:
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability