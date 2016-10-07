Oct 7 Eupe Corporation Bhd

* Announcement refers to "SPA" entered between Eupe Kemajuan with Amona Land Sdn Bhd on 29 June 2016

* Termination of the SPA is not expected to have any material impact on eupe group's earnings for the FY ending 28 February 2017

* Terminates share purchase agreement for disposal of entire equity interest in issued and paid-up capital in Oriental Plus Sdn Bhd Source text (bit.ly/2dQUsTQ) Further company coverage: