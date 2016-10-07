BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Crispr Therapeutics AG:
* Crispr Therapeutics AG says Offering Upto 4.7 mln common shares in its IPO - SEC filing
* Crispr Therapeutics AG says expect the initial public offering price to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per common share Source text: [bit.ly/2dJUhx2] Further company coverage: [Crispr Therapeutics AG]
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.