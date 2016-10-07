Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 SVG Capital Plc :
* Response to HarbourVest Bidco's offer extension
* Notes that HarbourVest today announced it has received valid acceptances from 27.7 pct of company's issued share capital
* Notes that HarbourVest today announced it has received valid acceptances from 27.7 pct of company's issued share capital

* Board will update shareholders on progress before Oct. 13 2016
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability