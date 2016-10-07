Oct 7 Frank's International Nv :
* Deal for approximately $150 million of cash on hand and
approximately 12.8 million shares of company's common stock
* Says Blackhawk will survive merger as a wholly-owned
subsidiary of company
* Bain capital and other stockholders of Blackhawk delivered
a written consent adopting merger agreement
* Entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire
blackhawk group holdings, inc.
* Certain investment funds affiliated with Bain Capital
Partners Llc currently own about 70% of capital stock of
Blackhawk
* If deal closes, co to place some shares comprising equity
consideration in escrow as partial security for blackhawk's
obligations
* Merger agreement contains caps on certain losses arising
under agreement of up to approximately 17% of transaction value
