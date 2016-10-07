Oct 7 Corridor Resources Inc
* Entered Financial Hedge For Period From December 1, 2016
To March 31, 2017 For 2,500 mmbtu Per Day Of Natural Gas
Production
* Partially Shut-In Its Natural Gas Production In September
* Intends To Continue Such Partial Shut-In Until End Of
November 2016
* Corridor Enters Into Financial Hedge
* Revised its Guidance From Guidance Previously Provided On
May 12, 2016 And September 16, 2016
* Financial Hedge For 2,500 mmbtu Per Day Of Natural Gas
Production At A Fixed Price Of $US6.50/mmbtu
* Sees Average Daily Natural Gas Production 5.9 mmscfpd
For Period From April 1, 2016 To March 31, 2017
* Revised Guidance To Reflect Decision To Partially Shut-In
Production And Enter Into A Financial Hedge
