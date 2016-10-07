Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Fabege AB :
* Fabege reports additional consideration of 200 million Swedish crowns ($23 million) regarding property sale
* Agreed on implementation of housing project with a third party which leads to an additional consideration will be paid to Fabege Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6356 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability