Oct 7 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc:

* Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc prepares for Hurricane Matthew and highlights strength of catastrophe reinsurance program

* "While only a preliminary estimate, based on what we see now, estimated losses could be approximately $500 million"

* "Estimated loss scenario appears more favorable than 24 hours ago based on Hurricane Matthew's most recent trajectory"

* 2016-2017 reinsurance program provides first event coverage up to $1.9 billion in Florida

* Preliminary estimate of losses "well within" company's $1.9 billion catastrophe reinsurance coverage tower

* "Projected losses could be substantially lower than estimated loss guidance of $500 million"