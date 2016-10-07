Oct 7 Indos SA :

* To issue 16 series C1 bonds of total nominal value of 3.2 million zlotys ($837,061) to holders of its series C bonds

* Series C1 bonds are due to mature on Oct. 9, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8229 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)