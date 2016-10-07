Oct 7 AMCO United Holding Ltd

* Company and purchaser entered into agreement

* Purchaser agreed to acquire and company agreed to sell sale shares

* Deal for consideration of hk$58.3 million

* Purchaser is DX.com Holdings Limited; sale shares comprises 2 shares of us$1.00 each in share capital of Success Beauty Ltd, a unit of co

* Group currently expects to record a gain arising from disposal of approximately hk$1 million upon completion of disposal