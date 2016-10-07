Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 UK Financial Investments Limited :
* UKFI announce trading plan in Lloyds Banking Group
* Intention to sell shares in Lloyds Banking Group Plc through a trading plan
* UK Financial Investments Limited says trading plan will commence today and will terminate no later than 6 October 2017
* Under trading plan, Morgan Stanley will have full discretion to effect a measured and orderly sell down of shares in company on behalf of HMT
* HMT has instructed Morgan Stanley that up to, but no more than, 15 pct of aggregate total trading volume in co may be sold over duration of trading plan
* Sales intended over next twelve months through a pre-arranged trading plan that will be managed by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc
* Says HMT currently owns approximately 6.5 billion ordinary shares in company, which represents approximately 9.1 pct of issued share capital
* Goldman Sachs International is acting as privatisation strategy adviser to UKFI
* Shares may not be sold under trading plan below a certain price per share that UKFI and HMT have determined represents fair value currently Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability