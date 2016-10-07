Oct 7 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* WPT Industrial REIT announces agreements to acquire Minnesota and Ohio industrial properties

* Deal for $60,075,000

* Minnesota property is approximately 86% occupied and Ohio property is 100% occupied

* Purchase price will be satisfied with a combination of cash on hand

* Purchase price will be satisfied with assumption of a property level mortgage loan for Minnesota property

* Expect Minnesota property to be accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit upon stabilization

* Expect Ohio property to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit

* Expects to release further property details following closing of transactions