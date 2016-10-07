Oct 7 NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* NP3 acquires three properties from Sagax and pays in own shares

* Carries out new issue of 3,341,622 shares directed towards Sagax

Following directed share issue, Sagax to be fourth largest shareholder in NP3 with 6.15 percent stake