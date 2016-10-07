UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 7 Sports Direct International Plc :
* FY17 guidance update
* If GBP/USD rate is 1.20 on average for remainder of fy17, then negative impact on company's fy17 underlying ebitda expectation would be in order of a further £20m
* Extreme currency movements overnight resulted in crystallisation of rate at 1.19, resulting in negative impact of about £15m on fy17 underlying ebitda expectation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources