Oct 7 Sports Direct International Plc :

* FY17 guidance update

* If GBP/USD rate is 1.20 on average for remainder of fy17, then negative impact on company's fy17 underlying ebitda expectation would be in order of a further £20m

* Extreme currency movements overnight resulted in crystallisation of rate at 1.19, resulting in negative impact of about £15m on fy17 underlying ebitda expectation.