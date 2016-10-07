Oct 7 Attica Bank SA :

* Plans to issue bond guaranteed by the Greek government with nominal value 380 million euros ($424.76 million)

* Issuance of the bond is part of strengthening available collateral to obtain liquidity from the Eurosystem Source text: bit.ly/2dS87iV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)