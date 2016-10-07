Oct 7 DS Healthcare Group Inc:
* Previous statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2014,
statements for 1st three quarters of FY ended Dec. 31, 2014,
Dec. 31, 2015 not to be relied upon
* Conclusion relates to correcting accounting treatment in
adjustments which CFO, independent accounting firm became aware
during audit
* Previously issued financial statements should not be
relied upon because of errors identified in such financial
statements - SEC filing
* As a result of the determination, company will restate its
financial statements
* Restated audited financial statements for FY ended dec 31,
2014 to be in form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015
* Restatements to also be reflected in restated unaudited
financial statements in amended form 10-Q's for 1st three
quarters of FY ended Dec. 31, 2015
Source text (bit.ly/2dy2rbl)
