Oct 7 Blackrock's Rick Rieder :
* Think jobs report's details displayed encouraging signs of
labor market tightness
* Think jobs report's details reinforced longstanding trends
toward higher service-sector employment
* The uptick in labor force participation is even more
impressive when judged alongside population aging
* In essence the tight labor markets do in fact appear to be
drawing people back to work
* Nothing in Friday's jobs report data should derail the FED
from a likely rate hike at its December policy meeting
* While job's data present a window to move policy rate at
Nov meeting, we think FOMC will articulate policy view in Nov,
but will not move that close to election
* The recent significant improvement in breakeven inflation
levels in the market will be a continuing trend
* Think TIPS should be part of diversified fixed income
portfolio going forward, as nominal interest rates can continue
to trend moderately higher from here