UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 7 Nikkei:
* House Foods group's operating profit apparently climbed 24 pct for the April-September half - Nikkei
* House Foods Group Inc's likely logged around 5 billion yen ($48.3 million) in profit for the April-September half - Nikkei
* House Foods Group Inc's sales apparently climbed 25 pct to around 140 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei
* For the full year, House Foods Group's operating profit is now seen rising 4 pct to 11 bln yen or so - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2dyEGCu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources