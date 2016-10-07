Oct 7 Barclays Bank Plc
* SEBI regulations and circulars include requirements that
cannot be complied with in context of etns
* Currently considering steps to comply with SEBI decision
by December 31, 2020 and will make a further announcement in due
course
* Barclays announces impact of Indian regulations on iPath
MSCI India Index ETN
* IPath MSCI India Index ETN to be subject to regulations
issued by SEBI on offshore derivative instruments linked to
Indian equity securities
* SEBI has advised Barclays not to issue additional ETN and
that positions being held in etn may only continue until
December 31, 2020
* Steps being considered by Co may result in ETNs ceasing to
be listed and publicly traded
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: