Oct 7 Bristow Group Inc
* In light of october EASA airworthiness directive and UK
CAA statement, working with local regulators, Airbus,
HeliOffshore and its clients
* Until co is confident H225 model aircraft can be operated
safely, will continue to suspend all operation of H225 model
aircraft
* On October 7, European Aviation Safety Agency issued a new
airworthiness directive effective October 13, 2016
* Working with local regulators, Airbus, HeliOffshore to
evaluate next steps for H225 model aircraft in operations in
Norway, UK, Australia
* Will continue not to operate for commercial purposes sole
H225 model aircraft in Norway, 13 H225 model aircraft in UK or 6
H225 in Australia
