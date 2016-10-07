Oct 7 Amaya Inc
* Amaya has been undertaking a review of its strategic
alternatives since february 2016
* Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that
an agreement will be reached
* Boards of William Hill PLC, Amaya Inc note recent press
speculation and confirm that they are in discussions regarding
potential all share merger
* Board of William Hill evaluating options to accelerate
William Hill's strategy of increasing diversification
* Potential merger would be consistent with strategic
objectives of both William Hill and Amaya
* Potential merger would be classified as a reverse takeover
* Citigroup global markets limited is acting as financial
adviser to William Hill
* Barclays Bank Plc is acting exclusively for Amaya
