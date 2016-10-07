Oct 7 Great Nigeria Insurance Plc :

* Says on Sept. 21, 2.87 billion units representing 75% equity shareholding of Great Nigeria Insurance were crossed to Insurance Resourcery Consultancy Services Ltd

* 2.87 billion units of Great Nigeria Insurance were crossed to Insurance Resourcery Consultancy Services Ltd by Wema Asset Management Ltd

* Says this cross deal marks the closure of the acquisition process that started in 2011 Source: bit.ly/2dyiMzr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)