Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Great Nigeria Insurance Plc :
* Says on Sept. 21, 2.87 billion units representing 75% equity shareholding of Great Nigeria Insurance were crossed to Insurance Resourcery Consultancy Services Ltd
* 2.87 billion units of Great Nigeria Insurance were crossed to Insurance Resourcery Consultancy Services Ltd by Wema Asset Management Ltd
* Says this cross deal marks the closure of the acquisition process that started in 2011 Source: bit.ly/2dyiMzr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability