Oct 26 Dabur India Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 3.57 billion rupees

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 19.82 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 3.63 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 19.59 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of 1.25 rupees per share

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed as consol profit from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2eu7iet Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)