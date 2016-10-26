UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Munjal Showa Ltd
* Munjal Showa Ltd says approved appointment of Shigeki Kobayashi as joint MD
* Munjal Showa Ltd says approval of resignation of Devi Singh from chairman
* Munjal Showa Ltd says approved appointment of Yogesh Munjal as chairman
* Munjal Showa Ltd says approved resignation of Isao Ito as joint MD Source text - (bit.ly/2feIgAW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources