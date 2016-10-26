Oct 26 Munjal Showa Ltd

* Munjal Showa Ltd says approved appointment of Shigeki Kobayashi as joint MD

* Munjal Showa Ltd says approval of resignation of Devi Singh from chairman

* Munjal Showa Ltd says approved appointment of Yogesh Munjal as chairman

* Munjal Showa Ltd says approved resignation of Isao Ito as joint MD