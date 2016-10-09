BRIEF-Jordan's Bank Al Etihad board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 160 million dinars from 125 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2kBDooX) Further company coverage:
Oct 10 Insurance Australia Group Ltd :
* IAG will buy back its shares to value of around $314 million
* Buybback will be conducted at a buy-back price of $4.91 after application of a buy-back discount of 11%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 The Republican-majority U.S. Senate Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday on the nomination of Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services, the panel's chairman, Senator Orrin Hatch, announced on Sunday.
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage: