Oct 10 SolGold Plc :

* Investment proposal from BHP Billiton

* An offer by BHP to acquire a 10 pct interest in SolGold for $30 mln which implies a share issue price for SolGold of approximately $0.22

* Received an investment and earn-in proposal from BHP Billiton (bhp) on Oct.8 2016

* A right for BHP to appoint a director to board of SolGold

* Offer by BHP to earn-in to Cascabel project, by spending $275 mln to acquire 70 pct of ENSA out of SolGold's 85 pct interest in Exploraciones Novomining S.A (ENSA)

* BHP proposal is highly conditional, non-binding and subject to due diligence

* BHP proposal implies an attributable price paid to SolGold and in respect of Cascabel project that is at a significant discount to current trading price of SolGold and $33 mln financing with Maxit and Newcrest

* Unanimously recommend that shareholders approve all of resolutions to be put to shareholders at general meeting to be held on Oct.13 2016 in absence of a superior proposal