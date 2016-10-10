Oct 10 Agrinurture Inc :

* Enters into agreement with Liang Shunming to acquire all his interest in and to 49% of total registered capital of Zongshan Fucang Trade

* Total consideration for transaction RMB42.6 million

* Acquisition of interest in Zongshan Fucang Trade expected to aid in expansion of to develop new distribution network in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: