UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 10 Agrinurture Inc :
* Enters into agreement with Liang Shunming to acquire all his interest in and to 49% of total registered capital of Zongshan Fucang Trade
* Total consideration for transaction RMB42.6 million
* Acquisition of interest in Zongshan Fucang Trade expected to aid in expansion of to develop new distribution network in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources