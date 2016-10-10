Oct 10 ADP

* Aéroports de Paris announces completion of sale of its equity interest in Mexican airport operator OMA.

* Sold its 4.3 pct equity interest in OMA through an international private placement, after having converted its SETA shares in OMA's B shares.

* Following this transaction, Groupe ADP is no longer shareholder of OMA or in SETA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)