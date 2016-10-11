Oct 10 Nicox Sa
* Nicox receives complete response letter from the FDA related to GMP on NDA for ac-170
* Nicox sa - crl did not include any concerns related to finished product manufacturing facility
* Nicox sa - since receipt of crl, nicox has been contacting its suppliers to assess timeline for api manufacturer to address fda's concerns
* Nicox sa - once issues have been addressed, nicox will then resubmit ac-170 nda
* Nicox sa - fda's stated reason for crl pertains solely to a good manufacturing practice (gmp) inspection at a third party facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.