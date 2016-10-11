Oct 10 Nicox Sa

* Nicox receives complete response letter from the FDA related to GMP on NDA for ac-170

* Nicox sa - crl did not include any concerns related to finished product manufacturing facility

* Nicox sa - since receipt of crl, nicox has been contacting its suppliers to assess timeline for api manufacturer to address fda's concerns

* Nicox sa - once issues have been addressed, nicox will then resubmit ac-170 nda

* Nicox sa - fda's stated reason for crl pertains solely to a good manufacturing practice (gmp) inspection at a third party facility