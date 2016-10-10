Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 10 Nihar Info Global Ltd :
* Says entered into content provider agreement with Bharti Telemedia Limited
* Says agreement will enable co to monitise Telugu movies which it possesses or proposes to procure Source text: bit.ly/2d1ZFfM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)