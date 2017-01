Oct 10 Moody's:

* Moody's - top five Nigerian banks face common credit challenges ahead

* Moody's - banks have all been affected by the weakening domestic operating environment following the prolonged period of lower oil and gas prices

* Moody's - more challenging environment, with Moody's view of high likelihood of support from Nigerian government, largely explains narrow range of issuer ratings of banks Source text: bit.ly/2dIzGbx