UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 10 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd
* sept production of fresh fruit bunches 344,355 MT, crude palm oil 76,226 MT
* sept production of palm kernel 15,483 MT , rubber 1.5mln kg Source text (bit.ly/2dF9YYL) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources