UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
(In Oct. 10 brief, corrects source to Duke Energy from China Three Gorges)
Oct 10 Duke Energy Corp :
* Duke Energy to sell its Brazilian business to China Three Gorges Corporation for $1.2 billion enterprise value
* After-tax proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used to reduce duke energy holding company debt
* Negotiations to sell the remaining Latin American assets in final stages
* Moving through process of negotiating sale of remaining assets in Central, South America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: