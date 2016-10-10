Oct 10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Crescendo Biologics and Takeda enter collaboration for Humabody-based therapeutics worth up to $790m

* Crescendo Biologics - eligible to receive up to $36 million, in a combination of an upfront payment, investment, research funding, preclinical milestones

* Crescendo Biologics Limited - Takeda will have right to develop and commercialize humabody(reg)-based therapeutics resulting from collaboration

* Crescendo Biologics - will be eligible to receive royalties on humabody(reg)-based product sales by Takeda