Oct 10
* Crescendo Biologics and Takeda enter collaboration for
Humabody-based therapeutics worth up to $790m
* Crescendo Biologics - eligible to receive up to $36
million, in a combination of an upfront payment, investment,
research funding, preclinical milestones
* Crescendo Biologics Limited - Takeda will have right to
develop and commercialize humabody(reg)-based therapeutics
resulting from collaboration
* Crescendo Biologics - will be eligible to receive
royalties on humabody(reg)-based product sales by Takeda
