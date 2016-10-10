Oct 10 First Data Corp

* First Data Corp - received affirmative responses from a group of new and existing lenders

* First Data Corp- transaction announced today allows first data to refinance its existing term loans that are due in March 2021

* First Data Corp - received responses from lenders who have agreed to provide approximately $4.3 billion and eur0.2 billion of term loans due March 2021

* First Data Corp - transaction will result in annualized cash interest savings of approximately $45 million

* First Data Corp - lenders have agreed to provide term loans due march 2021 at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 300 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: