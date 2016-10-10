Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 10 Ssh Communications Security Oyj
* UK High Court of Justice has issued its judgment regarding patent EP (UK) 2 254 311 held by SSH
* High court found that Sony Communications International infringes patent, but that patent is invalid in UK
* Says co is disappointed with result and does not agree with validity ruling
* Decision from German litigation is expected during q4/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)