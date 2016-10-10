Oct 10 Ssh Communications Security Oyj

* UK High Court of Justice has issued its judgment regarding patent EP (UK) 2 254 311 held by SSH

* High court found that Sony Communications International infringes patent, but that patent is invalid in UK

* Says co is disappointed with result and does not agree with validity ruling

* Decision from German litigation is expected during q4/2016