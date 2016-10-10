Oct 10 xG Technology Inc :
* xG Technology on track to realize across-the-board annual
cost savings above $2.0m resulting from the acquisition of
Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT)
* xG Technology Inc says co to rightsize staff levels to
align headcount with near and mid-term realizable revenue
opportunities
* xG Technology Inc says downsizing company's fort
lauderdale facility, resulting in savings of approximately
$150,000 per year
* xG Technology-relocation of all manufacturing of xmax
products to IMT's facility in New Jersey, which will result in
savings of up to $700,000 per year
* xG Technology-expected continuing savings in lease,related
costs as operations in New Jersey are rightsized, amounting to
about $150,000-$200,000/year
