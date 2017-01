Oct 10 United Investments Ltd :

* Says that publication of its audited financial statements for year ended June 30, 2016 has been further postponed to Oct. 17, due to unforeseen circumstances

* Says Stock Exchange of Mauritius has approved further extension of deadline, following a request from the board Source: bit.ly/2e3ou8f Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)