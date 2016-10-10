Oct 10 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* JV agreement has been signed with GSF Software Labs LLC and establishment procedures are underway

* The company is planned to be established in India's state of Maharashtra with the title of Logo Business Technology Private Limited

* Logo and GSF Software Labs LLC will have respective stakes of 66.6 percent and 33.4 percent in the new JV

* Through the new JV, logo is aiming to transfer its SME know-how into India

* It was announced on May 30th, 2016 that a non-binding agreement had been signed between company and GSF Software Labs LLC to establish a joint venture (JV) to operate in India

